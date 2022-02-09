The Best Cock and Ball Toys for Stroking and Teabagging Your Way to Bliss

It shows a real lack of imagination to assume that almost all sex toys are solely designated for vulvas and clits, or that toys for penises stop at cock rings. Don’t get me wrong—a cock ring is a magical item indeed, but there’s so much more out there! We live in a wild, glorious world where sex toys are as limitless as our imaginations, from strapless strap-ons and bendable dildos to squirt blankets and beyond.

A huge variety of new products specifically created for dick-havers have entered the market (and our hearts), but don’t seem to be getting the widespread love and attention that they deserve—though in 2022, we’re changing all of that, as cock and ball toys are available for more shapes, sizes, and needs than ever before. It’s time to grab some hardware for your hardware and beat your meat in style with these handy hand-picked items (for handies), from male vibrators and ballgasm toys to blowjob simulators, strokers, and even chastity cages.

A luxurious male vibrator

While a classic vibe can be used on any part of the body, the Desire Luxury Vibrator is designed to focus on one thing and one thing only: pleasuring your pickle. While I do regret using pickle as a euphemism for dick, there will be no regrets for folks purchasing this toy, whose unique design is specifically made to vibrate along the entire shaft of the penis. Tuck your member inside the soft silicone loop and explore the 12 vibration patterns as you tease your tent pole to completion.

Innovation that (literally) excites

Give yourself the gift of a ballgasm. We of weak imaginations could never dream of a sex toy as cutting-edge as the Balldo Ball Dildo set, but thankfully, there are people out there that did. Have you ever wanted to penetrate your pals with your balls? Even if it’s a thought you never had before reading this sentence, this innovative new toy could very well be your cup of tea—and in this scenario, you’re the tea bag. A soft, silicone cage wraps around the testicles, keeping them stiff enough to fit inside a partner, and making this the ultimate teabagging sex toy. For those that want a brand new way of play, or for those with erectile dysfunction, the Balldo Ball Dildo can open a whole new world of fun opportunities.

One ring to rule them all

Some folks think that if you’ve tried one cock ring, you’ve tried them all. You couldn’t be more wrong, Buster! Cock rings come in a variety of shapes and styles, all with different purposes and sensations. The Dual Rockin’ Rim Enhancer uses a dangling weight to enhance your wang’s thrusting motion, leveling up the feeling of penetration with two interchangeable weights that swing back and forth while moving. This ring also features 20 different vibration patterns to ensure you and a partner are having a rockin’ good time.

Go with the blow

Want a toy made by a bunch of sex nerds who analyzed over 1,000 hours of blowjobs? Sure you do! The Autoblow A.I. Machine does not fuck around when it comes to artificially sucking your dick. Variety is the spice of life with this automatic stroker, which offers ten different blowjob experiences and ten different speeds for each. And, while other toys out there only provide a single type of stroke, the Autoblow’s super-special “surprise mode” will keep you interested and—ahem—engaged. I can’t forget to mention the edge button, which pauses play to make your masturbation session longer and your orgasm stronger.

As far as highly rated blowjob toys go, the LELO F1s—which has its own app and Matrix-esque trailer—and the affordable Blowmotion Warming Rechargeable Vibrating Male Masturbator also get top marks, and very enthusiastic reviews.

Never get tired of paying at the pump

If you haven’t tried a penis pump, what are you waiting for? It’s high time you pumped up the jams while you pump up your cock. No, a penis pump isn’t going to permanently alter the size of your dick, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t damn good fun! Pumping brings blood to your penis and can enhance sensations, create longer erections, and make your pole look yummy and plump. This Rechargeable EZ Pump Kit has a soft silicone ring at the base to create a strong seal, and the suction feature can be turned on with just a push of a button. The single-hand design means you can use the other for all sorts of fun things, including perusing your favorite porn, touching your lover, or checking out the newest NSFW images of the green M&M.

A more pleasurable lockdown

So you live life on the edge… the edging edge. Sometimes the best part of cumming is not cumming at all. Chastity cages are safe ways to prevent erections, whether you’re into self-discipline or you have a boo that likes being in control. The Lockdown is a soft but weighty silicone cage that’s discreet enough to wear during the day and sure to cause gratifying exasperation at night. This special cage features extra room in the head region, which means more sensation—and frustration. Make your lover squirm while wearing one of the best orgasm-preventing toys on the market.

TL; DR—with all the amazing sex toys for men out there, it’s not hard to show your cock and balls a good time.