Rapidly Rising Cocoa Prices Could Make Halloween Candy Even More Expensive

Halloween candy might be a little pricier this year.

Thanks to inflation, you likely have noticed the costs of your grocery store runs have been creeping up—and candy is no exception.

This year, supply shortages from major producing countries like Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana have driven a dramatic increase in cocoa prices, thanks to adverse weather conditions and crop diseases. According to Ghana’s food and agriculture minister, Bryan Acheampong, cocoa prices have more than doubled for the 2024/2025 cocoa season. While the full effect may take some time to reach store shelves, people can expect to pay more for chocolate in the near future.

Already, many candy producers are reportedly focusing on non-chocolate products due to these record high cocoa prices, boosting production on other types of candy like gummies. For example, Hershey’s launched its Shaq-A-Licious XL Gummies, which were part of a partnership with the NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal. (The sour ones are pretty good, so I’m definitely not mad about it.) A new cinnamon toast flavored Kit-Kat bar is chocolate-free.

“They’re essentially reducing the amount of chocolate they’re going to produce, and trying to boost sales of non-chocolate products as they increase their manufacturing,” said David Branch, sector manager at the Agri-Food Institute. “They’re reducing the amount of chocolate going into the candy, and probably increasing the volume of fillers they use, like nuts, reducing the amount of chocolate.”

According to Branch, you might also notice that Halloween candy bags are smaller than in previous years—but virtually the same price. He calls this “shrinkflation.”

I guess we have two choices: drain our bank accounts or let down the hopeful trick-or-treaters. Happy Halloween!