coconut-chickpea-curry-recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
3 tablespoons canola oil
1 medium yellow onion, diced
3 garlic cloves, mashed into a paste
1 (1-inch) piece ginger, peeled and mashed into a paste
1 tablespoon curry powder
1 (14.5-ounce|411-gram) can whole peeled tomatoes, crushed by hand
1 (13.5-ounce|400-ml) can coconut milk
1 (15-ounce|425-gram) can chickpeas, rinsed and drained
1 (10-ounce|283-gram) package frozen spinach, defrosted and squeezed dry
⅓ cup|45 grams toasted, salted, and roughly chopped cashews, for garnish
Videos by VICE
Directions
Heat the oil in a medium saucepan over medium. Add the onion and cook until soft, 4 to 5 minutes. Add the garlic and ginger and cook until fragrant, 1 minute more. Add the curry powder and cook 1 minute, then stir in the tomatoes and coconut milk. Bring to a simmer and cook until thick, 5 to 6 minutes, then stir in the chickpeas and spinach. Cook until the chickpeas are heated through, 4 to 5 minutes more, then season with salt. Divide among plates and garnish with the cashews.
Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here .