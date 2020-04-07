coconut-chickpea-curry-recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

3 tablespoons canola oil

1 medium yellow onion, diced

3 garlic cloves, mashed into a paste

1 (1-inch) piece ginger, peeled and mashed into a paste

1 tablespoon curry powder

1 (14.5-ounce|411-gram) can whole peeled tomatoes, crushed by hand

1 (13.5-ounce|400-ml) can coconut milk

1 (15-ounce|425-gram) can chickpeas, rinsed and drained

1 (10-ounce|283-gram) package frozen spinach, defrosted and squeezed dry

⅓ cup|45 grams toasted, salted, and roughly chopped cashews, for garnish

Directions

Heat the oil in a medium saucepan over medium. Add the onion and cook until soft, 4 to 5 minutes. Add the garlic and ginger and cook until fragrant, 1 minute more. Add the curry powder and cook 1 minute, then stir in the tomatoes and coconut milk. Bring to a simmer and cook until thick, 5 to 6 minutes, then stir in the chickpeas and spinach. Cook until the chickpeas are heated through, 4 to 5 minutes more, then season with salt. Divide among plates and garnish with the cashews.

