Coconut Chickpea Curry Recipe

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 1 hour

Servings: 4-6

Ingredients

for the curry:

3 Scotch bonnet peppers or habaneros

½ cup|125 ml white balsamic or apple cider vinegar

granulated sugar, to taste

kosher salt, to taste

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 medium yellow onions, diced

1 green bell pepper, stemmed, seeded, and diced

3 tablespoons curry powder

3 tablespoons fresh thyme

5 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

5 scallions, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons tomato paste

4 cups|1 quart chicken stock (use vegetable stock or water for a vegetarian option)

1 (14-ounce|400-gram) can full-fat coconut milk

2 (15.5-ounce|439-gram) cans chickpeas, rinsed and drained

1 ½ ounce|45 grams|2 ½ packed cups mustard greens

1 lemon, juiced

for the coconut rice

1 ½ cups|290 grams jasmine or basmati rice

1 teaspoon granulated sugar

1 (14-ounce|400-gram) can full-fat coconut milk

kosher salt, to taste

Directions

Make the curry: In the bowl of a blender or food processor, pulse the Scotch bonnet and vinegar with a pinch of sugar and salt. Set aside until ready to use. Heat the oil in a large saucepan over medium-high. Add the onions and bell pepper and cook until translucent, 4 to 5 minutes. Stir in the curry, thyme, garlic, and scallions and cook until fragrant, about 2 minutes more. Stir in the tomato paste and cook for 2 minutes, then add the stock and coconut milk. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to maintain a simmer. Cook until reduced slightly, 10 to 15 minutes, then stir in the reserved Scotch bonnet mixture, 1 teaspoon at a time, until you reach your desired spice level. Continue to reduce until thick, about 45 minutes, then stir in the chickpeas and mustard greens. Cook for 3 to 5 minutes more, then season with the lemon juice and salt. Keep warm. Make the coconut rice: Rinse rice under running water until the water from the rice runs clear—we are looking to remove as much starch from the rice as possible. In a medium saucepan, combine the sugar and coconut milk with 1 ¼ cups|310 ml water and a pinch of salt. Heat until the sugar has dissolved, then stir in the rice. Bring to a boil over high, then cover and reduce the heat to maintain a low simmer. Cook until the rice is tender, 18 to 20 minutes. Rest for 10 minutes before fluffing with a fork and serving.

