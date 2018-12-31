Coconut French Toast Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

½ cup|26 grams coconut flakes

½ cup|65 grams sliced almonds

3 ounces|80 grams marshmallows

2 tablespoons chocolate hazelnut spread

1 tablespoon instant coffee

1 (13.5 ounce|393 ml) can coconut milk

¼ cup granulated sugar, plus more for sprinkling

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

3 large eggs, lightly beaten

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

8 ounces|225 grams challah, sliced 1-inch thick (about 8 slices)

Videos by VICE

Directions

Heat the oven to 400°F. Spread the coconut flakes and the almonds on a baking sheet and bake until golden, about 5 minutes. Set aside to cool. In a small saucepan, melt the marshmallows, hazelnut spread, instant coffee, and ¼ cup coconut milk over medium, whisking to combine. Reduce the heat to low and keep the sauce warm. In a large bowl, whisk the remaining coconut milk with the granulated sugar, vanilla, and eggs. Melt 1 tablespoon butter in a large cast-iron skillet over medium. Working in 4 batches, dip a piece of challah into the egg mixture, coating it completely. Cook the challah in the skillet, flipping once, until golden on each side, 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a serving platter and sprinkle with more sugar. Repeat with remaining pieces of challah and butter. Drizzle with the chocolate coffee sauce and garnish with the toasted coconut flakes and almonds. Serve immediately.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.