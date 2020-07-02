Coconut Rice with Coconut Crusted Fish Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 40 minutes

Ingredients

for the coconut rice:

2 cups|380 grams long grain rice

1 (13.5-ounce|400-ml) can coconut milk

1 ½ tablespoons fish sauce

2 teaspoons granulated sugar

for the coconut fish:

4 pieces white fish of your choice, such as cod (about 6 ounces|185 grams each)

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

½ cup|75 grams all-purpose flour

2 large eggs, beaten

⅓ cup|30 grams panko breadcrumbs

⅔ cup|70 grams unsweetened shredded coconut

1 cup|250 ml vegetable oil

for serving:

crispy garlic, to serve

4 scallions, thinly sliced diagonally

fermented chile paste, to serve

lime wedges

Directions

Make the coconut rice: Bring the rice, coconut milk, fish sauce, sugar, and 1 ½ cups|375 ml water to a boil in a medium saucepan over high. Reduce the heat to maintain a simmer over medium-low and cover. Cook until the rice is tender, about 18 minutes. Remove from the heat and let sit for 5 minutes before fluffing with a fork. Make the coconut fish: Season the fish all over with salt and pepper. Place the flour and eggs in two separate shallow dishes. Combine the breadcrumbs and coconut in a third shallow dish. Working with one fish at a time, dredge in the flour, then the egg, and finally the coconut mixture to coat completely. Repeat with the other fish. Heat the oil in a medium shallow saucepan or skillet over medium. Add the fish and cook, flipping once, until golden on each side, 5 to 6 minutes. Using a slotted spatula, carefully transfer to a baking sheet fitted with a cooling rack and season with salt. To serve, divide the rice among 2 plates and top with the fish. Garnish with the crispy garlic and scallions and serve with the chile paste and lime wedges.

