Coconut Water and Rum Are a Match Made in Heaven

Some things were just meant for each other. Peanut butter and jelly. Tacos and hot sauce. Mozzarella and tomatoes.

To add to that list: coconut water and … rum.

Sure, people have been fussing over coconut water like crazy because of its purported health benefits, whereas rum is not exactly found in the same aisle as kale chips and kombucha. But that doesn’t mean that these two can’t become good friends.

Take, for example, this piña colada from Barney Toy of Society & Nook.

MAKE IT: Shaken Piña Colada

Sure, you’ve had piña coladas before. Most likely, you’ve had a frozen piña colada from a tiki bar or Mexican restaurant or hotel, made in a blender and punctuated with maraschino cherries and a pineapple slice. Or, if you’re a little luckier, you’ve had our fabulous piña colada from Nicholas Jarett of Cane & Table. And they do have their merits.

But we’re here to talk about a whole new drink of pirates. (It’s rumored that piña coladas were invented by Puerto Rican pirate Roberto Cofresi to boost his crew’s morale.) Yes, it has the same name as its opaque and icy counterparts, but it will whisk you away to another ship deck.

Regardless, it’s time to get your mind out of the blender and into a shaker. Coconut water isn’t as creamy as coconut milk or coconut cream, but it will offer you the same tropical breeze in a more refreshing form.

Shake it up with pineapple juice, lime juice, rum, and sugar, and pour it into a hollowed-out pineapple. Then taste the love affair.

And don’t forget about those electrolytes. You’ll need them in the morning.