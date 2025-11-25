CoD Black Ops 7 Is the Most Played Game in the US, Even as Sales ‘Plunge’

Despite reports of declining sales, Call of Duty Black Ops 7 has continued to dominate in North America. According to a new survey, CoD BO7 is the most played game in the US as of November 2025. However, Battlefield 6 and Arc Raiders might have still come out on top.

BO7 Tops Most Active Players List on Xbox and PlayStation

Screenshot: Activision

Although there have been reports of Call of Duty Black Ops 7 sales “plunging,” it seems that it’s still massively popular among players. In a recent report posted by Circana, the marketing research firm confirmed that BO7 was the most-played game on Xbox in November.

On PS5, the new Call of Duty came in second place, just behind Fortnite. I guess players can’t get enough of the Simpsons Fortnite mini-season, eh?

This is interesting because there has been a lot of discussion swirling around Call of Duty Black Ops 7’s sales. For example, BO7 peaked at just 67,607 players on Steam during its launch — a dramatic decline from its previous active-player record of 491,670.

Reports also claimed that Call of Duty sales were down by 63 percent in Europe compared to 2024. Suffice to say, the perception is that Black Ops 7 did not sell well and is a big blunder for Activision.

Screenshot: BlueSky Mat Piscatella, Circana

However, based on this latest report from Circana, it seems that the popularity of the CoD series is still going strong among US console owners. Battlefield 6, on the other hand, has had a completely different launch story.

The EA shooter, in comparison, has seen explosive sales on PC and has even generated more revenue, according to Circana. But it’s also struggled to beat Call of Duty in active players on consoles. This begs the question: who won the showdown between BO7 and Battlefield 6?

Battlefield 6 Still Made More Money Than Black Ops 7

Screenshot: EA

Even though Battlefield 6 has been able to topple Call of Duty Black Ops 7 on PlayStation and Xbox, it’s reportedly made more money. In a separate report posted by Circana’s Mat Piscatella, he claimed that Battlefield 6 is actually the best-selling game on PC and Xbox in 2025. More importantly, BF6 also generated more money in a single month than any game has in three years.

“Battlefield 6 debuted as the best-selling game of 2025 year-to-date. Battlefield 6 is currently the best-selling game of 2025 on both the Xbox and the PC aggregated storefront charts, while ranking 2nd year-to-date on PlayStation (behind only NBA 2K26). Battlefield 6 produced the highest single month US physical & digital full game tracked dollar sales total in 3 years.”

Screenshot: BlueSky Mat Piscatella, Circana

Interestingly, the last game to hold that record was Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II in 2022. Piscatella also confirmed that Battlefield 6 is the best-selling game in the series’ history. Despite all this, BF6 has still failed to surpass BO7 in active players on consoles. This could change in the coming weeks, but it’s still an interesting fact to point out.

Arc Raiders Continues Massive Growth on PC

Screenshot: Embark Studios, SteamDB

The other interesting data revealed in this study is that Arc Raiders has continued to grow in popularity on PC. Despite launching over a month ago, the extraction shooter has recently reached 352,872 peak players according to Steam Charts. In comparison, Battlefield 6 has seen a significant drop in active players, only hitting 194,380 peak numbers in the last week.

The takeaway? Arc Raiders has legs, and is continuing to maintain an active player base through word of mouth. The Embark Studios title has also seen a boost from streaming platforms such as Twitch, YouTube, and Kick. Arc Raiders may not have as many sales as Battlefield 6 or BO7, but it’s winning in terms of longevity.