Code Vein II Looks Like the Kind of Game I’d Be Mad at Someone for Not Mentioning to Me

Every now and then I get wind of a game that I know in my heart I would love. This normally happens when that particular game has a sequel announced. And here I am again talking about Code Vein II an action RPG from Bandai Namco. At this point, I’m proposing a meeting between all of us here to get all the recommendations out in the open.

the “into my veins” joke is too easy. Code vein ii looks awesome

Y’all already know I dipped my toe into those Elden Ring waters and even found my souls-like soulmate in Mark of the Deep. So, I’ve been far more open to the genre recently than I was before my time writing here. Beyond that, I love games with that 3D/Anime art style. It’s truly the best of both worlds to me.

Code Vein features an interesting combat mechanic where the blood of your enemies can power your skills.

• Unique Battle System

Experience Code Vein II’s unique gameplay mechanic, where the player drains and acquires blood from enemies to unleash a variety of skills. With the series’ new build system, you can freely customize weapons and skills to suit your own battle styles.

And I’m stuck on how dope that is just in theory. Watching some gameplay of the first game gave me a great look at it in practice. More than that though, the gameplay looks a bit faster paced than what I would see in most souls-like titles. That was part of what Mark of the Deep did for me in helping me see what I liked in the genre.

I’m hoping the customization aspects of the game are what they say. Seeing “Freely customize” makes me think there’s a level of creative freedom in creating builds that will allow you to melt enemies. If that’s the case, I wonder how they balance things out. Either way, I’ll have my eye on Code Vein II and will be checking out the first game to get a feel for the combat.