Cody Rhodes and Jade Cargill Win 2025 King and Queen of the Ring

At WWE Night of Champions, Cody Rhodes and Jade Cargill claimed the titles of King and Queen of the Ring. The tournament has taken place on WWE Raw and SmackDown for several weeks. The winners of the tournament receive championship matches from their respective brands at WWE SummerSlam.

Cody Rhodes Beats Randy Orton at Night of Champions

Rhodes, up against his former tag team partner and his friend Randy Orton, opened the show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Their friendship played a huge part in the match as did a back injury that Orton was selling most of the match. Eventually, Orton realized that to win, he’ll need to actually beat Rhodes. Things shifted thereafter, but Rhodes got the better of Orton with a CrossRhodes. In his post-match comments, he vowed to “get the ball back” from John Cena at SummerSlam.

Jade Cargill says a storm is coming to SummerSlam

Cargill — with perhaps her biggest singles challenge yet — faced a returning Asuka. After losing the Women’s Tag Team Championships, Asuka underwent surgery for her injuries. It kept her out of the ring for a year, but she returned just in time for Queen of the Ring. Meanwhile, Cargill returned earlier this year with her sights on Naomi. Naomi won the Women’s Money in the Bank last month. Cargill — who dressed as iconic Marvel hero Storm — will face Tiffany Stratton for the Women’s Championship at SummerSlam. In her post-match words with Byron Saxton, she noted a “Storm is coming” to SummerSlam.

SummerSlam is becoming a two-night event this year, taking place in Newark, New Jersey August 2-3. Outside of the King and Queen of the Ring matches, Gunther and Goldberg will take place at SummerSlam. Several injuries are likely the root cause of the majority of plans having to be reworked.

