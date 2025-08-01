Cody Rhodes Felt ‘Disrespected’ in AEW: “I Wouldn’t Stand For It”

Cody Rhodes is once again opening up about his time in All Elite Wrestling. The former TNT Champion, who helped create AEW with the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, claims there’s “clearly bad blood.” Rhodes departed AEW in 2022 after losing the TNT Championship. While his contract had an option year, Tony Khan chose not to pick it up and they parted ways. Rhodes reappeared in WWE shortly after.

Cody Rhodes Cites “Disrespect” Led to AEW Departure

“There is clearly bad blood, but there’s also clearly respect and love,” Rhodes told The Bill Simmons Podcast. “And in the end, the way I kind of see it is, if I felt disrespected ever at WWE, that’s one thing. That’s a company that was built … that’s the Yankees, that’s the flagship of it all. If I ever felt there, you know, I was a number on a sheet, maybe.

Videos by VICE

But feeling disrespected at something I built with my friends, that we built. Feeling disrespected there, I wouldn’t stand for it. And I think Brandi and I both — I’m so blessed to have her. It was one of those where it was, ‘F—k it, I did way more here than you think, and you’re going to find out the moment I’m out the door.’

I don’t believe in like the cold-hearted, backstabby type way of revenge. The greatest revenge on earth is success, and I felt like we were sitting on something wonderful, something great, a huge, potentially with what I was doing with the American Nightmare, as a bad guy, as a good guy, something in between, we’re sitting on something magic. And if I’m not going to do it in the house that I literally with Matt, Nick, and Kenny built, then buddy, I’m going elsewhere.”

After losing the Undisputed WWE Championship to John Cena, Rhodes took a hiatus from WWE. Upon returning, he teamed with Jey Uso against Cena and Logan Paul at Money in the Bank — a match the babyfaces won. He also competed in the King of the Ring, earning him a title opportunity at WWE SummerSlam.

Stay tuned to VICE for news and updates.