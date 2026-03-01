Cody Rhodes Still Has a Path to WWE WrestleMania 42

Drew McIntyre has an uphill battle on the road to WrestleMania 42. At last night’s Elimination Chamber, he snuck into the structure and beat down Cody Rhodes. The feud looked to be over once McIntyre won the Championship from Rhodes. However, that’s not the case.

Nick Aldis made it official for WWE SmackDown on Friday: McIntyre will defend the title against Rhodes. Should Rhodes win the championship, he’d face Randy Orton at WrestleMania 42. Interestingly, Orton eliminated Rhodes from the Chamber to secure his victory.



Orton and Rhodes have long been allies in their WWE careers. They were in the Legacy stable together over a decade ago and when Rhodes returned to WWE, Orton was on his side. But with his career nearing the end, he’s looking to get to that coveted No. 15 championship.

“I would probably go to management and say, ‘What was the point of the Elimination Chamber?’ The whole idea is whoever the best man is wins, then faces the champion at WrestleMania,” McIntyre told The Babyfaces Podcast about the rumored triple-threat at WrestleMania. “So the best man — which is obviously not Cody — is going to win that Chamber and go fight me at WrestleMania.”

As for Rhodes, he’s aware of the discontent from some WWE fans. “I’m in a funky spot as a wrestler on the show now, where not every game is a home game anymore,” he told ESPN’s UnSportsmanLike. “Started getting some ‘Let’s go, Cody/Cody sucks!’”

Despite the mixed reaction, he stands firm on not turning heel. “I’m just telling you from a crowd perspective, there’s some games — we did one when I was in Germany not too long ago. Bobby Roode walked up to me backstage, and he goes, ‘They showed you on the screen, it’s going to be an away game.’ I thought, ‘Alright.’

The energy is all that matters, so it’s not a thing. But there are places like Florida and Texas that you still feel like ‘Ah, this is good. We’re cool, we’re cool.’”

