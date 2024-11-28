Give Yourself or a Loved One the Gift of Coffee This Black Friday

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Coffee subscriptions make great gifts because we all have a couple coffee lovers in our lives. But they’re also a thoughful gift for yourself. Surviving the holidays is always a struggle, but after the election?

We’re all going to need a little extra luxury to deal with relatives this holiday season, and starting your day with a delightfully complex single origin, or meticulously crafted coffee blend is a good place to start. Coffee isn’t just a way to give yourself a boost of energy, it’s ritual, tradition, and self care. And we all need a little more of that this year.

Quick Look at Coffee Subscription Deals

Trade Coffee Up to 40% Off

Trade Coffee is one of the best coffee subscriptions out there—it’s a great way to taste your way around the US coffee scene and get exposure to roasters you might never have otherwise tried. It also makes a great gift for the coffee lover in your life.

Partners Coffee, BOGO 40%

Partners is a roaster in Brooklyn, NYC and it’s one of my favorites. I have a cupboard full of Partners coffee right now—I’ve been squirreling away my favorite blends so I have enough to last me the winter. That’s one of the things Partners does best—not squirrel behavior, but thoughtfully blending different coffees to deliver unique and bespoke drinking experiences.

Too often, blending coffees together ends up having a homogenizing effect, drowning out the more interesting, more subtle flavors. Partners’ blends manage to preserve and enhance those quieter, fruitier, flavors by blending in contrasting notes from other coffees. They have an exceptionally deft hand when it comes to blending coffee and that’s a rare thing in this industry.

Atlas Coffee Club, First Bag Free

Atlas Coffee Club is probably the best coffee subscription service if you’re a fan of single origin coffees. Every month you’ll get an assortment of new coffees from different parts of the world, each one selected for a particular reason.

In each box you’ll find little notecards explaining why this coffee was chosen for this shipment, or what makes this particular coffee or the people who farm it special in their own unique ways. Honestly, I look forward to it every month, and that’s even after years of sampling it.