Coheed and Cambria Are Launching Their Own Festival

Coheed and Cambria announced today they’re launching Neverender Festival, a two-day fest to be held at Santa Ana, California’s Observatory Festival Grounds on October 3 and 4.

Circa Survive will co-headline alongside Coheed, and tons more legacy and up-and-coming post-hardcore acts will fill out the bill: Sunny Day Real Estate, Turnover, Pup, Thursday, La Dispute, Destroy Boys, and many more.

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C & C also announced Neverender Rocks, a one-nighter at Red Rocks slated for September 29 that will feature the band playing their albums The Afterman: Ascension and The Afterman: Descension in their entireties. Turnover and The Home Team will be on board for that one.

View the complete Neverender Festival lineup and get more info below.

Coheed and Cambria’s Neverender Festival: How to get tickets

Presales for Coheed and Cambria’s Neverender Festival and Neverender Rocks both begin Wednesday, April 15, at 10 AM local time. General onsale will begin Friday, April 17, at 10 AM local via Ticketmaster.

Coheed’s also got tons of already-announced tour dates for 2026 in support of Shinedown and Avenged Sevenfold. View all Coheed and Cambria 2026 tour dates below.

For shows that have already gone on sale, or even sold out, your best bet for tickets is StubHub. StubHub orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

05/10 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville Festival

05/11 – Columbia, SC @ The Senate

05/13 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center *

05/14 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple Festival

05/16 – Madison, WI @ Kohl Center *

05/18 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center *

05/19 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena *

05/20 – Fayetteville, AR @ Ozark Music Hall

05/22 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center *

05/23 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center *

05/25 – Macon, GA @ Macon City Auditorium *

05/26 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena *

05/28 – Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena *

05/30 – Tampa, FL @ Benchmark International Arena *

06/01 – Destin, FL @ Club LA

06/02 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum *

06/04 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

06/05 – Norfolk, VA @ Chartway Arena *

06/06 – Hershey, PA @ Giant Center *

06/09 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre

06/10 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

06/11 – Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo Riverworks

06/13 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

06/14 – Washington, DC @ Warped Tour

07/11 – Mount Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort *

07/13 – Toronto, ON, Canada @ Coca-Cola Coliseum *

07/14 – Ottawa, ON @ Hard Rock LIVE Ottawa

07/15 – Quebec, QC, Canada @ Centre Videotron *

07/17 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena *

07/18 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena *

07/20 – Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena *

07/21 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center *

07/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena *

07/25 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena *

07/26 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company

07/28 – Fort Worth, TX @ Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall

07/29 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre

07/30 – Lubbock, TX @ United Supermarkets Arena *

07/31 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Weider Field *

08/02 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center *

08/04 – Tucson, AZ @ Tucson Arena *

08/06 – Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena *

08/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob Ultra Arena *

08/09 – Sparks, NV @ Nugget Event Center *

08/10 – Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena *

08/12 – Billings, MT @ MetraPark – First Interstate Arena *

08/14 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena *

08/15 – Vancouver, BC, Canada @ PNE Pacific Coliseum *

08/17 – Edmonton, AB, Canada @ Rogers Place *

08/18 – Calgary, AB @ The Palace Theatre

08/20 – Fargo, ND @ FARGODOME *

08/21 – Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Resort & Casino *

09/29 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre !

10/03 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory Festival Grounds ^

10/04 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory Festival Grounds ^

10/16 – Sydney, AU @ Quidos Bank Arena #

10/18 – Brisbane, AU @ Entertainment Centre #

10/20 – Melbourne, AU @ Rob Laver Arena #

10/23 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena #

11/14 – Birmingham, UK @ bp Pulse LIVE *

11/15 – Glasgow, Scotland, UK @ OVO Hydro *

11/17 – Nottingham, UK @ Motorpoint Arena Nottingham *

11/19 – London, England, UK @ OVO Arena Wembley *

11/20 – Manchester, England, UK @ AO Arena *

* = supporting Shinedown

# = supporting Avenged Sevenfold

! = Neverender Rocks w/ Turnover, The Home Team

^ = Neverender Festival w/ Circa Survive, Sunny Day Real Estate, Turnover, more