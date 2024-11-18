Coheed And Cambria’s Claudio Sanchez Nails The Cure’s ‘Just Like Heaven’

If your elder-emo sense is tingling, it’s probably because of Coheed And Cambria frontman Claudio Sanchez’s new cover of The Cure’s “Just Like Heaven” which ticks just so many boxes for those of us ex-scene kids who were born in the ’80s.

The rock singer shared the cover on his YouTube page, delivering it in a bit of a lo-fi style with some acoustic guitar, piano, a drum machine, and some other minimal electronic elements. His voice sounds phenomenal, as always, and the entire performance is a fitting tribute to Robert Smith and The Cure’s original 1987 tune. Check it out below!

Videos by VICE

Speaking about his fondness for the song, Sanchez said, “This song was introduced to me by some friends as a cover done by Dinosaur Jr. They were skaters, so the reference to ‘tricks’ at the top of the song conjured up ideas of a smitten lover’s curiosity for executing kick-flips and rail slides. At the time, I didn’t know much of the Cure’s discography.”

“The discovery of The Head On The Door led me to Kiss Me, Kiss Me, Kiss Me and to the original ‘Just Like Heaven,’” he continued. “It’s a strange but powerful relationship to have with a song when your introduction is someone else’s interpretation of it. I think that’s why I chose [it].”