Coi Leray Details Her Fallout With Latto: ‘Something Happened Behind the Scenes That Went Too Far’

Hip-hop fans have been wondering about the fallout between Coi Leray and Latto. We now have some answers, as one of the rappers says things ultimately “went too far.”

In a September 2026 episode of BET’s The Jason Lee Show, Leray explained that she got into a fight with Brooklyn Nikole, Latto’s younger sister. The pair apparently got into it, “behind the scenes,” over some lyrics in Latto’s 2023 track “Put It on da Floor”.

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Latto name-dropped Coi Leray in a 2023 song that seemed to be shading the New Jersey lyricist

“Smokin’ on that gas, blunt big as Coi Leray/ B**ches like to run they mouth, but I’m the type to run a fade,” Latto rapped on the song. At the time, Coi publicly addressed the bars. Now, however, she’s offered a little more insight into the fallout.

“I felt like [Brooklyn] had to defend her sister, and me, I was defending myself,” Coi said. “Again, Latto dropped a bar that I felt [crossed] the line. At the end of the day, all Latto had to do was just be like, ‘Yo, bro, it was nothing.”

SNEAK PEEK: “She swung on me.” 👀 Coi Leray gets into her fallout with Latto, including a fight she says happened with her sister, Brooklyn, behind the scenes.



Catch the full story on a new episode of #TheJasonLeeShow premiering TOMORROW at 8am ET, only on BET's YouTube! pic.twitter.com/2vvIxv4B0E — BET (@BET) September 15, 2026

Leray said she felt like the “Big Mama” artists’ fans proceeded to “eat that s**t up.” This sparked a physical altercation when she and Latto’s sister crossed paths. “[Brooklyn] swung on me,” Coi alleged. “But she didn’t hit me because my security caught her.” She added, “It’s like, she ran up on me, I ran up on her. We seen each other coming. It was whatever.”

Describing the interaction as “a whole fist fight,” Leray claimed that it led to her re-fracturing her knee. “We didn’t get to the ground, nobody got nobody to the ground,” she admitted. “I could fight, fighting standing up. I’m very very strong.”

Coi Leray seems to want to squash her beef with Latto

Ultimately, Leray says that he wants to be “the bigger person and “start over” with Latto. Now that both of them have become mothers, she has a new perspective on friendships and managing big life moments.

Latto does not appear to have commented on Leray’s new comments, but she has previously denied beef with her rap peer. Complex reports that during a performance at Coachella in 2023, Latto said from the stage, “Ay, Coi Leray, I love your body, baby.” Coi replied by tweeting “much love” back to Latto.

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