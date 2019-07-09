Cold Ramen and Steak Salad Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 1 hour

Ingredients

1 pound|450 grams flank steak

kosher salt, to taste

3 tablespoons canola oil

½ cup|125 ml white vinegar

⅓ cup|80 ml fish sauce

5 Thai chiles, stemmed and thinly sliced

1 (2-ounce|55-gram) package ramen noodles

6 ounces|175 grams English cucumber, halved lengthwise and thinly sliced on an angle

8 ounces|225 grams thinly sliced green cabbage

4 ounces|115 grams roasted and salted peanuts, roughly chopped

½ cup|20 grams roughly chopped cilantro leaves

Videos by VICE

Directions

Season the steak generously all over with salt. Let sit for 15 minutes. Mix the vinegar, fish sauce, and chiles in a large bowl and set aside. Heat the canola oil in a large cast-iron skillet over high. Cook the steak, flipping once, until cooked to medium-rare, about 6 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board to rest for 10 minutes before thinly slicing. Add the steak to the bowl of dressing and let sit for 30 minutes. Meanwhile, cook the ramen. Bring a medium pot of generously salted water to a boil. Cook the noodles (discard the seasoning packets) for 3 minutes, then drain and run under cold water to cool completely. Shake free of any excess water and add to the bowl with the steak and remaining ingredients. Toss to combine and transfer to a serving platter or bowl to serve.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.