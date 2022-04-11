Cold Sesame Yuba “Noodles” Recipe

Serves: 2

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 15 minutes

INGREDIENTS



3 tablespoons minced chives

2 tablespoons creamy, unsalted peanut butter

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 tablespoon sesame oil (or use cannabis infused!)

1 tablespoon black vinegar

1-2 teaspoons Maggi seasoning

1-2 teaspoons maple syrup

1 garlic clove, peeled and grated

2 (5-ounce|142-gram) packages fresh yuba sheets, preferably Hodo Brand, sliced into strips and separated

2 ounces|60 grams salted, shredded turnip (optional)

chili oil, for serving

DIRECTIONS

In a large bowl, whisk together the chives, peanut butter, soy sauce, sesame oil, black vinegar, Maggi, maple syrup, and garlic clove. Toss in the yuba and turnip to combine, then divide among plates, drizzle with chili oil, and enjoy.

