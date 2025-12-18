Coldplay Kiss Cam Exec Speaks out for the First Time About Viral Incident, Blaming the ‘Bad Decision’ on a Couple of Culprits

The non-couple caught on the Kiss Cam at a Coldplay concert in July was, hands down, one of the biggest pop-cultural moments of 2025. Now, the former HR Exec, Kristin Cabot, who was spotted cuddling with her boss, is speaking out. She says that she believes she “made a bad decision” after drinking “a couple of High Noons.”

On December 18, the New York Times and the Times of London published an interview with Cabot. The ex-head of human resources at Astronomer, a tech startup, opened up about the July 16 incident. Cabot and Astronomer’s then-chief executive Andy Byron were shown on the Jumbotron at Colplay’s concert at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Almost immediately, the footage went viral. Both people were accused of cheating on their spouses with one another. As Cabot’s story goes, however, she was already separated from her husband. Coincidentally, he was also at the concert and released a statement confirming they had “amicably separated several weeks before the Coldplay concert.” The pair have since begun divorce proceedings.

“I made a bad decision and had a couple of High Noons and danced and acted inappropriately with my boss. And it’s not nothing,” Cabot told the NYT from her New Hampshire home. “I took accountability, and I gave up my career for that. That’s the price I chose to pay.” Cabot says that Byron told her he was also in the process of separating from his spouse.

“We were sitting in the back of the stadium at the opposite end from the stage in the pitch black, just feeling totally anonymous,” she told The Times of London. “We were just dancing, I’d had a few High Noons. Andy was standing behind me, and we were dancing, and I grabbed him.”

Notably, Andy Byron has not publicly spoken about the situation.

“I was so embarrassed and so horrified,” Cabot told the NYT. “I’m the head of HR, and he’s the CEO. It’s, like, so cliché and so bad.” Afterwards, they headed straight to a bar. “We both just sat there with our heads in our hands, like, ‘What just happened?’” she recalled.

We all know what happened next… that clip went viral. On every social media app. It was, quite literally, all over the internet.

Ultimately, both Cabot and Byron resigned from their respective roles.

In the fallout, Cabot said she was inundated with phone calls and emails. Cruel people were tracking her down to call her names like “slut,” “homewrecker,” and “gold digger.” Now, she just has a very specific lesson she hopes her children learn. “I want my kids to know that you can make mistakes, and you can really screw up,” she said. “But you don’t have to be threatened to be killed for them.”

Finally, Cabot told The Times that she and Byron kept in touch for a while. During this time, they offered each other “crisis management advice.” They haven’t spoken to each other in some time, though.