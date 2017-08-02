Coldplay Pay Tribute to Chester Bennington With Cover of Linkin Park’s “Crawling”

Chris Martin paid tribute to the late Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington last night, covering Linkin Park’s 2000 hit “Crawling” during a Coldplay set at the MetLife Arena in East Rutherford, New Jersey.



Martin’s performance was typically poignant, reducing the song to a piano and vocal with the rest of the band off-stage. According to Billboard, Martin dedicated the song to “anyone who’s missing someone.”

Bennington’s Linkin Park bandmate Mike Shinoda was in the audience last night and captured a snippet of the performance on Instagram.

Bennington killed himself on July 20. He was 41.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1 (800) 273-8255.

