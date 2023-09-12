Coles Staff to Wear Bodycams to ‘Reduce Theft’ In Supermarkets

Coles staff will be fitted with bodycams at “high-risk stores” across Australia in an attempt to reduce shoplifting and abuse of staff.

Coles, in partnership with Crime Stoppers, announced on Monday retail staff and security guards would wear body-mounted cameras, able to record video and audio, in 30 supermarkets in Victoria, South Australia, Queensland and Western Australia.

Coles said the decision was prompted by escalating theft and abuse towards staff amid high grocery prices.

“The safety of our team members and customers is our top priority and we have a range of security measures in place to reduce theft from our stores including security personnel and surveillance technologies such as CCTV,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

“Body-worn cameras only record once activated.

“If a team member feels unsafe in a situation, they can turn on their body camera and will inform the customer that they are turning it on for safety.”

Coles transformation general manager Sophie Wong told 7News if a camera is activated, the footage would be beamed live to management. Wong added the cameras complied with Australian privacy laws and regulations and that Coles would not store the footage “for any longer than a few weeks”.

Coles says theft is up, it reported its total stock loss in the last financial year was up 20 per cent on the previous year.

In late August, Coles also reported a $1.1 billion annual profit, up 4.8 per cent on the previous financial year.

See more from Australia Today on vice.com and on TikTok.

Aleksandra Bliszczyk is the Deputy Editor of VICE Australia. Follow her on Instagram.