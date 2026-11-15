Colin Farrell Once Got So High He Thought He’d Almost Killed Someone: ‘It Was Terrifying’

While appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2015, Colin Farrell revealed that police once suspected him of attempted murder. The Minority Report star was just 18 years old at the time and was vacationing in Sydney, Australia. During that trip, a man was nearly beaten to death in the area and Farrell bore a striking resemblance to the assailant. To make matters worse, he’d blacked out the night of the attack and couldn’t remember anything that happened.

Seeing how much he looked like the man in the police sketch temporarily convinced Farrell that he might’ve been responsible. The authorities must’ve been pretty certain he was their man, too, considering that they held him for questioning for six hours. “They said, ‘What do you think about that picture?’ and I went, ‘I think I’m in trouble,’” the actor recalled. “It was terrifying,” he continued.

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Colin Farrell Once Got So High He Couldn’t Remember His Night. Then Police Questioned Him About Attempted Murder.

Interestingly, it was the uncovering of other illegal activity that ultimately cleared Farrell. You see, a friend of Farrell’s had actually been keeping a journal of what they’d gotten up to on their vacation, right down to the last detail. As it turns out, Farrell and his buddy were at a party on the other side of town on the night in question. However, that journal entry also alerted police to the fact that the two were under the influence of ecstacy when the assault took place.

Luckily, it doesn’t sound as though Farrell got anything more than a slap on the wrist for his drug use. As for the real perpetrator of the attempted murder, he was never caught—or at least as far as Farrell’s aware, he wasn’t. You can listen to Farrell recount the story for yourself in the video below.