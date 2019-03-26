Colin Jost and Michael Che Are Fighting a 385-Pound Pro Wrestler for Some Reason

For reasons we may never fully understand, Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost and Michael Che showed up to the WWE’s Monday Night Raw earlier this month to do a few sketches, including one choice bit in which Jost almost got choked out by pro wrestler Braun Strowman. They also teased that they’d be “special correspondents” at WrestleMania 35 on April 7, spending the rest of their time backstage getting experts to show them the ropes. It was all just about as odd, corny, and vaguely homoerotic as you’d expect.

Now, the “Weekend Update” hosts are apparently ditching that whole correspondents thing and going straight for an actual wrestling match with Strowman, a 385-pound mountain of a man known for moves like the “spinebuster,” the “flapjack,” and the “big boot,” whatever that is. From the looks of Monday’s announcement video, Che and Jost are about to get the shit kicked out of them.

As Vulture noted, Jost and Che streamed into the WWE arena live from SNL‘s main stage to let Strowman know they didn’t appreciate getting beat up earlier this month. Then, they laid down the gauntlet.

“My parents paid millions of dollars to get me on the women’s cross country team at Harvard, so I really think that there are a few things I can teach a monster like you,” Jost said.

Strowman, who may or may not have gotten that admissions scandal joke, then threatened to, uh, assault Jost and Che in public?

“If you don’t show up at WrestleMania, you’ll be wandering the streets of New York City the rest of your lives wondering when you’re going to get these hands,” Strowman said.

Why all of this is happening, again, I am powerless to explain. But if you want to see two Funny Television Men get clotheslined by a professionally trained fighter, check out WrestleMania 35 on April 7.

