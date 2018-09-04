Conservatives responded Tuesday to Nike’s decision to use NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick as the face of its new ad campaign by setting fire to their own clothes.

The Twitter hashtags #JustBurnIt and #BoycottNike started trending soon after the company announced Kaepernick would front its 30th anniversary “Just Do It” campaign.

“First the NFL forces me to choose between my favorite sport and my country. I chose country,” Twitter user Sean Clancy said. “Then Nike forces me to choose between my favorite shoes and my country.”

Clancy is one of a multiple Twitter users to upload videos of themselves setting fire to their Nike apparel. One disgruntled customer peed on his sneakers in protest; another burned five pairs of shoes as the national anthem hummed in the background:

.@Nike Due to your support of C.K. in your coming adds, I as an American can no longer support your company. #boycottNike #IStandForOurFlag pic.twitter.com/5JxSMD8SSO — AlterAtYeshiva 🎗️ (@alteratyeshiva) September 4, 2018

Kaepernick, who is currently suing the league for allegedly blacklisting him, announced the campaign by posting a close-up picture of his face with the message: “Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything.”

Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/SRWkMIDdaO — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 3, 2018

The quarterback, who is currently not signed to a team, has been endorsed by Nike since 2011, but he has not featured in any of the company’s ad campaigns in recent years.

https://twitter.com/jimmygoodtweets/status/1036786399008223232

The former San Francisco 49er sparked a movement among professional athletes when in 2016 he took a knee during a pre-game national anthem to protest police brutality against African-Americans.

First the @NFL forces me to choose between my favorite sport and my country. I chose country. Then @Nike forces me to choose between my favorite shoes and my country. Since when did the American Flag and the National Anthem become offensive? pic.twitter.com/4CVQdTHUH4 — Sean Clancy (@sclancy79) September 3, 2018

Trump has repeatedly lashed out at athletes who followed Kaepernick’s lead, calling on the NFL to fine or even fire the players involved.

.@Nike how you going to endorse @Kaepernick7 a person that advertises socks with cops portrayed as pigs, a person that hasn’t played NFL for 2 years, well it’s good I never really spent money on your brand but to the money I did, here they are pic.twitter.com/oHFVgDnR4K — Sebastian Blanco (@thasaviorBlanco) September 3, 2018

https://twitter.com/Liberty4Freemen/status/1036742900305063937

Cover image: Colin Kaepernick receives the SI Muhammad Ali Legacy Award during SPORTS ILLUSTRATED 2017 Sportsperson of the Year Show on December 5, 2017 at Barclays Center in New York City. (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)