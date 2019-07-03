Collard Green Salad with Buttermilk Vinaigrette Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

for the buttermilk vinaigrette:

½ cup|120 ml buttermilk

2 tablespoons white wine vinegar

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

¼ shallot, peeled and sliced

8 sprigs dill

4 sprigs tarragon

10 chives

1 cup|250 ml grapeseed oil or canola oil

½ cup|120 ml extra virgin olive oil

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Videos by VICE

for the collard green salad:

1 bunch fresh collard greens, washed, stems and spine removed

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 lemon, zested and juiced

⅓ cup|30 grams ricotta salata, shaved

to serve:

½ cup crispy black eyed peas

Directions

Make the vinaigrette: Combine buttermilk, vinegar, Dijon, and shallot in a blender, start at low speed and increase to medium. Increase the speed slightly (medium-high), add a pinch of salt and pepper, then start to slowly drizzle in the grapeseed and olive oils to emulsify. Turn the blender off, check seasoning and consistency. Vinaigrette should coat the back of a spoon dipped in, if it’s too thin turn blender back on, gradually increasing speed to medium and add another ¼ cup|60 ml of grapeseed oil. Add herbs and blend on low to medium until they are broken down into small pieces and evenly distributed, but not pureed. Vinaigrette can be made up to four days in advance. Make the collard green salad: Stack half of the leaves on your cutting board and roll them tightly, then slice the leaves crosswise into thin ribbons. Place the collards in a mixing bowl and repeat with the remaining collards. Season with salt and pepper, then add the lemon zest and juice. Toss to evenly distribute the seasonings and acid, then grab handfuls of the collards and squeeze them to help tenderize the greens (you will notice the color change to a darker, almost glossy green). Add ½ cup|120 ml of the vinaigrette and toss to distribute, taste and add more as you like. Save about ¼ cup|60 ml to drizzle over the dish at the end. Dressed salad can sit for 10 to 15 minutes in the refrigerator. To serve, toss the salad with the peas and top with the ricotta salata.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.