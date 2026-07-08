EA Accused of “Sneaking” Microtransactions Into College Football 27 Dynasty Mode

Days before College Football 27 releases on July 9, Early Access players discovered that EA had quietly added microtransactions to its single-player Dynasty Mode. The move has sparked outrage, with many fans threatening to boycott CFB 27.

CFB 27 Dynasty Mode Microtransactions Spark Backlash

Screenshot: EA

We are only 24 hours from the release of EA’s College Football 27, and the game is already embroiled in major controversy. Drama surrounding its launch first kicked off after popular sports YouTuber Bordeaux exposed the new CFB 27 microtransactions in a lengthy post on X.

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“I don’t like being blindsided by Microtransactions and removing features hidden behind all the new shiny stuff. I like the game a lot. The devs did a great job. Whoever made the microtransaction decision did not.” The content creator also uploaded a screenshot of a microtransaction in the game that allows players to purchase coach levels in CFB 27‘s Dynasty Mode.

Screenshot: X @bordeauxyoutube

Bordeaux then made a separate video on his YouTube channel where he accused EA of “lying” to him and urged fans to boycott College Football 27. “EA is bringing microtransactions to single-player modes. And it’s only going to get worse. If we act now, there is still time to make change. I feel lied to. I feel betrayed. What EA is doing is going to ruin single-player modes such as Dynasty and Road to Glory.”

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One of the more controversial microtransactions in College Football 27 is Coach Level purchases. While the feature can be toggled off in single-player offline mode, EA reportedly removed the Coach XP Speed setting from previous years. So, essentially, if you want to access it, you have to pay. Bordeaux claimed that when he messaged one of the developers of CFB 27 to ask if they had removed the “Fast” and “Fastest” XP settings, he was ghosted.

The other major issue is that the game’s XP speed is now too slow by default. According to a post by C4 on X, it takes 10 years of in-game wins just to reach 50% of the game’s levels. “I did a test where I won every game and every natty for 10 years. And I only got to level 48. Feels like a free-to-play mobile game grind.”

Screenshot: X @PAPAxC4

In Road to Glory mode, Bordeaux also explained that there are microtransactions that let you pay for upgrades to your players. But again, the issue is that there is no slider to adjust XP speeds, so it now takes too long to progress. Players upset about the changes argue that the game purposely makes it impossible to level up in a reasonable time frame, which forces players to consider paying for it.

Finally, Bordeaux revealed that it will cost users around $50 if they want to upgrade their player in Road to Glory from a 50 rating to an 80 rating. Following the last-minute microtransactions being added to College Football 27, many players are organizing a boycott using the #CFBPlayDontPay hashtag on social media. Only time will tell if EA responds to the backlash and reverses course. But many players are not happy about it.