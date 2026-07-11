EA Removes College Football 27 Microtransactions After Player Boycott

EA has announced that it is removing all microtransactions from College Football 27‘s Dynasty and Road to Glory modes after intense player backlash. The developer revealed that it’s walking back all single-player monetization in CFB 27 after fans threatened to boycott the game.

Screenshot: EA

Over the past week, EA has been after players discovered that College Football 27 had microtransactions in its single-player modes, Dynasty and Road to Glory. Players were so upset that they organized a boycott of the sports title that went viral on social media. Well, the boycott worked, as EA has just announced in a post on X that they are removing the controversial microtransactions from CFB 27.

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“Tomorrow morning, we will remove all paid progression options from Road to Glory and Online Dynasty. An unfortunate side effect of removing paid progression is that players that have College Point balances in their wallets will not be able to apply the balances in Road to Glory or Dynasty – so jump in between now and then and apply your points!”

Screenshot: X @EASPORTSCollege



EA also said they were moving quickly to patch out the unpopular single-player monetization in CFB 27 due to overwhelming player feedback. “We’re moving fast to respond to your feedback in-game, so stay tuned for follow-up communications next week where we’ll take you through more design details and share our goals for College Football 27.”

Screenshot: EA



According to EA, the College Football 27 microtransactions will be removed in an update on July 11, 2026. It’s unclear what time the patch will roll out, but players should expect the update to hit PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC sometime tomorrow morning.

For players who already have College Point balances either from the Deluxe Edition or through purchases, they have to use the currency in Dynasty and Road to Glory now. Once the microtransactions are removed on July 11, the currency will no longer be able to be spent in those specific modes, as explained in EA’s statement.

It’s also unclear whether refunds will eventually be offered for those who have already obtained College Points. EA’s decision to remove College Football 27’s microtransactions follows intense backlash from the game’s community since the game’s launch. On Steam for example, CFB 27 currently has a “Mostly Negative” rating, after many users review-bombed it.

Screenshot: X @bordeauxyoutube

Popular content creators such as YouTuber Bordeaux, also led the charge to boycott College Football 27 after the single-player monetization was discovered in the final version of the game. The hashtag CFBPlayDontPay went viral on social media, as many players refused to buy the new sports title until EA removed the microtransactions.

Well, it worked. EA has now completely reversed course, removing all paid progression from Dynasty and Road to Glory just days after the controversy began. While players will likely welcome the decision, the publisher will now have to rebuild trust after one of the biggest controversies surrounding the game’s popular modes has overshadowed its launch.