College Grads Are Less Likely To Get Married—or Divorced

College may prepare you for a lot of things—rent, rejection, dodging group projects—but marriage apparently isn’t one of them. New research shows that the more educated you are, the less likely you are to get married. Or divorced. Or even involved, really.

Researchers from Iowa State University and the Korea Labor Institute found that for every extra year of education, the odds of being married between ages 25 and 34 drop by about four percentage points. And the chances of being divorced or separated? Also lower, which sort of goes without saying.

“We found that higher education actually increases the likelihood of never marrying,” said study co-author John Winters in a university press release. “Even into people’s forties and fifties.” The study, based on millions of U.S. Census records, was published this summer and analyzed over a decade of data.

College Grads Are Marrying Less—But Also Divorcing Less

So what’s going on? It’s not that college-educated people are less desirable. It’s that they’re way more selective. The more school someone completes, the more likely they are to pair off with another college grad—and to stay single until they do.

Researchers say education reshapes what people want out of relationships. More money, more independence, more freedom to say no to that guy from Bumble who brings up crypto on date one.

By their forties, most people in the study had “caught up” in terms of marriage rates, but the gap never fully closed. Even then, highly educated people were still slightly more likely to be single—but way less likely to be divorced, widowed, or on spouse #3.

The study also tried to correct for a common research flaw: people who pursue higher education often differ in invisible ways from those who don’t—personality, ambition, stability. To fix that, Winters and co-author Kunwon Ahn used something called an “instrumental variable” approach, comparing people based on average maternal education within ancestry groups.

The result was a clearer picture of how school really affects marriage. Fewer weddings, fewer breakups, fewer kids in the 20s and 30s. More time, more options, and fewer rushed decisions that end in custody court.

It’s not that love is dead. It’s just harder to pin down than ever.