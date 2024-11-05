College Kids in New Zealand Missed Exams Because They Couldn’t Stop Crapping Themselves

A New Zealand university was ground zero for a nasty outbreak that caused quite a backup in the bathrooms.

More than 100 students at the University of Canterbury were dealing with significant bouts of diarrhea and vomiting, according to The Guardian. The source of the problem came from some sour chicken that was served on campus.

The quotes that came into The Press were incredible. Listen, none of this is something anyone ever wants to go through… but we’ve likely all had an encounter or two with some bad food. One student told the outlet, “I’ve been shitting myself for ten hours.” Another student recapped how she tried to find an open bathroom but couldn’t, which resulted in, well, you know how that one ends.

I can’t even imagine the scene that transpired with 100 sick college kids all trying to find an open bathroom. One of the students confirmed that “all the toilets were pretty much booked up” which made an already dire situation much more stressful. There’s nothing worse than having to go but having nowhere to actually go.

Making matters worse, many of these students could not attend an end-of-year exam they had the next day. The University isn’t guaranteeing that students will be able to resit to take the missed exam, either, according to The Press. That sounds pretty ridiculous to me, especially when considering that the root of this problem is from food that the school provided. Own up to the mistake and let the kids eat test.

One of the students mentioned having three exams over three days, but due to the time spent on the toilet, has been unable to properly study. The outlet reports that an official from the campus said students who were impacted by the food poisoning “could apply for special consideration” to be offered another exam. I can’t imagine the school won’t reissue the tests considering this, uh, mess.

If there’s any takeaway from all of this, it’s that none of these students will ever eat the build-your-own chicken souvlaki that the school provides.