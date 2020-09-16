This College Student Built His Own Batmobile

It’s not unheard of for fans of comic book heroes to recreate their favourite films. There’s literally an entire industry built around it. But some people go way beyond dressing up in spandex, like this college student in Vietnam who built his very own Batmobile.

Photo: Courtesy of Nguyen Dac Chung

With the help of some teammates, Hanoi-based architecture student Nguyen Dac Chung, 23, built a life-size replica of the iconic vehicle from the Batman franchise. He said the idea came to him after watching the film The Dark Knight.

“I was so impressed with the car and I fell in love with it the first time it appeared in the movie,” he told VICE.

The replica he built is 3.6 metres long, 2.6 metres wide, and 1.5 metres high. He told VNExpress International that the vehicle can travel on a straight road at a maximum speed of 100 kilometres per hour, and seats two people comfortably. And, more importantly, it looks very similar to the one in the film, with doors that lift open like wings.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yVXsLwxdX8c

Getting there, Nguyen said, took a lot of work.

“I had to reconstruct the 3D part of the car and then separate the kit parts to assemble the exterior. That is to make the frame and electric lines, install the tire parts, the car’s details,” he recalled, saying that he struggled to find parts for the car and had to import components from the United States and South Korea. It took 10 consecutive months to complete.

“Yes, I [was] very tired sometimes and [wanted] to give up many times, but every time I want to give up, I think back to the reason I started to get motivated,” he said. “I am really happy to see my brainchild…I am proud of it because of the difficulties I overcame.”

And he’s not done yet. Nguyen said that he is still working on the car and has plenty of other projects in mind.

Photo: Courtesy of Nguyen Dac Chung

