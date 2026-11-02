Colleges Are Now Offering Influencer Degrees. But Are They Worth It?

Telling your parents you want to be an influencer probably isn’t the career announcement they were hoping for. Now you can at least hand them a diploma.

Arizona State University recently launched a bachelor’s degree in content creation through its Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Students learn media production, podcasting, on-camera skills, and how to build an audience. Syracuse, Quinnipiac and Colorado State offer related minors, while St. Bonaventure has introduced a major of its own.

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The idea hasn’t exactly won over the American public. A Talker Research survey of 2,000 adults found that 52% don’t consider influencing a legitimate career. Only 32% said they did. A third wouldn’t support their kid pursuing a degree in it, though 43% had no objection.

Age obviously influenced the responses. Nearly half of Gen Z, 49%, considered influencing a real job, compared with 42% of millennials, 32% of Gen X and just 19% of boomers. Some adults were interested in going back to school themselves, with 22% saying they’d consider enrolling.

Want to Be an Influencer? You Can Now Get a College Degree for That.

The survey also asked people to choose between a steady 9-to-5 and having a million social media followers. About half chose the regular job, while 25% wanted the followers. Among Gen Z, that figure climbed to 38%.

Counselor Amy Mosset, founder of Interactive Counseling, told Talker she saw the results as frustration with traditional work. But she also cautioned that “followers are attention, and attention is fickle.”

And having an audience doesn’t mean you’re making tons of money.

NeoReach’s 2025 Creator Earnings Report surveyed over 3,000 creators and found that about half earned under $15,000 annually. Even among those creating content full-time, nearly 57% made less than $44,000 from their content, the report’s benchmark for a U.S. living wage. And unfortunately, you can’t pay your rent in Instagram followers.

The degree, as all others, requires a serious financial commitment. ASU lists approximately $39,000 in annual tuition and fees for out-of-state students in 2026–27, with estimated total expenses exceeding $63,000 before financial aid. Cornell professor Brooke Erin Duffy, who studies the creator economy, told the AP that content creation can be demanding work that doesn’t pay particularly well.

Still, ASU isn’t promising to turn students into TikTok celebrities. The program also teaches skills used in journalism, marketing, and media production, giving graduates career options outside influencing.

People spend a lot of money on degrees that never lead to the jobs they imagined. At least content creation students know they’re entering an unpredictable business.