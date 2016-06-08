Colombia-Paraguay Coin Toss Lands on Edge

The coin toss is the ultimate example of the 50/50 proposition. You flip a coin and it’s either going to be heads or tails. This was the rule for a pretty long time until last night’s Copa America Centenario match between Colombia and Paraguay, when we got a third option.

As James Rodriguez and Justo Villar looked on, the referee flipped the coin, as referees so often do, and let it fall to the ground. The only problem was the coin landed on its edge, neither heads nor tails. Both players and the ref looked stunned to watch it happen, probably because they realized they’ve been lied to their entire lives. A coin toss is not a 50/50 proposition, it is apparently a 33.33/33.33/33.33 proposition.

The referee eventually picked it back up, tossed it again, and this time Paraguay got the nod, but Colombia ultimately got the win, 2-1.

