Colonialism, Racism, and a Star Wars Trailer in the Same Podcast? Sure.

Lots of games have things in common with one another, but it’s not typically because they all share a mixture of themes related to colonialism and racism. And yet, that’s what happened with the XCOM-meets-Indiana Jones tactics game Pathway, the Lovecraft (without ignoring whole racism thing) adventure game The Sunken City, and the game about raising a cute bird that’s actually about destroying your oppressors, Falcon Age. Somehow, in all of this, we also manage to record live reactions to the new Star Wars trailer. It’s been a week.

