Colorado Springs Tattoo Shop Paints Penis Mural on Roof to Piss Off Neighbor

After a dispute with a neighboring apartment complex, a tattoo shop in Colorado Springs, Colorado, took the only logical course of action—painting a giant dick mural on their roof for the tenants next door to enjoy.

Dozens of tattoo shop customers had their cars towed after mistakenly parking in permit-only spaces designated for residents of the neighboring 523CO Apartment complex. The signage delineating which spaces belong to which building was unclear, leading to many innocent, easily rectified mixups.

Videos by VICE

Well, in the owner of the Fallen Heroes Tattoo and Piercing shop’s own words, “they were being dicks first.” So, David Brown (aforementioned owner) decided to express his annoyance at the apartment complex with a giant penis mural painted onto the roof of his tattoo shop to piss off the higher-ups at the apartment complex.

Brown found himself a street artist and commissioned a roof-sized mural featuring cartoon-style cocks engaging in various fun activities. Dicks riding bikes! Dicks skiing down mountains! Dicks maybe parachuting? And of course, the pièce de résistance, a giant monstrous dick jerking off its own dick while driving a car over a pile of dicks.

Most news sites will blur the beautiful dick mural, so if you want to see it for yourself you’re going to have to check out the artist’s Instagram page.

The apartment building and tattoo shop are separated by only an alleyway. Parking spots owned by the apartment complex run alongside the tattoo shop’s outer wall. A tattoo shop patron looking for parking could very easily assume the spaces on the right belong to the shop, as only the side of the alley closest to the apartment has signage warning drivers of towing. Brown says all this could be resolved if the parking spaces themselves had some kind of warning to ward off anyone who doesn’t live in the building.

Some residents of the apartment complex find the penis mural distasteful, which Brown fully acknowledges by suggesting that he is ready and willing to paint over the mural as soon as a resolution is reached. But so far, the apartment complex owners have not reached out to offer a solution. So, the penises remain. For now.