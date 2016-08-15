Warp Your Senses in a Colorful Walk-In Installation

Interconnected chambers of changing color, light, and sound emerge in Colourscape, the cavelike walk-in installation exhibiting at The Hepworth-Wakefield in Yorkshire, England on the 21st and 22nd of August.

Usually exhibited at music festivals, Colourscape is in its 26th year. Created by artist Peter Jones in the early 70’s, the multisensory space has evolved in various models and sizes; resulting in changing audience experiences. On the outside Colourscape is a large air-supported structure and on entering the installation, visitors are given a cloak that changes in colour as they walk around. The cloak reacts and responds to the environmental stimuli, wholly saturating visitors in color. Light filters through the installation’s outer plastic membrane and visitors are showered in the various colours; an intense experience which ensues perceptual wonder and body awareness.

Speaking to The Creators Project about why The Hepworth wanted to exhibit Colourscape, Managing Director Jane Marriott explains, “Many of the staff at The Hepworth have had firsthand experience of Colourscape before and were in awe with its immersive experience. It’s an entrancing, multisensory phenomenon which ties in with our summer of play and many of our interactive educational programmes at The Hepworth. With all our educational projects and exhibitions we continue to ask and debate the question; What is sculpture? As part of the The Hepworth Prize for Sculpture, Colourscape is a prime example of an installation which provokes and challenges our audience to ask this question themselves.”

The project brings to mind the ways in which we ‘feel’ color. It reminds us that perception, is a personal phenomenon, allowing us to be increasingly in tune with this awareness. “In a world where we are bombarded by continuous stimuli, Colourscape makes you stop and become increasingly aware of our senses and perceptual environment. It’s this idea of colour not being seen, but also being felt,” Marriott explains. Within each chamber of the installation music will be played resulting in not only a visual experience, but an auditory one—adding to the multisensory experience.

Experimenting with multidisciplinary projects is not a new concept for The Hepworth, as Marriott expands, “We have an interest in experimenting with outside spaces and other partners. As part of our 5th anniversary we’ve hosted Baby Rave hosted by BOOMCHIKKABOOM which experimented with sound, light, and dancing and it worked really well in the space outside. This multisensory work, challenging our various audiences, is what we like to achieve. We want Colourscape to continue to provoke and inspire our many audiences and to keep them questioning the environment around them; something that traditional sculpture has previously done.”

Colourscape takes place on the 21th and 22nd of August at The Hepworth Wakefield. Click here to learn more.

