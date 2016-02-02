Colorist Dyes Hair to Look Like Warhol, van Gogh Masterpieces

Some sources claim that up to 60% of women use some type of hair dye, while for men the amount remains under 10%. As history goes, dyes began their use in the ancient civilizations of Rome and Egypt with natural products like henna, while fading techniques are attributed to Gallic slaves of the Roman Empire.

Colorist and “technicolor synesthete” Ursula Goff has a multifaceted creative career. Today known for her colorful stylings, her time as a student was devoted to psychology. Recently, Goff launched a series of photographs of hair colorings influenced by Monet, Vermeer, Munch, Warhol, Botticelli, and Klimt. Her selections are spot-on and often unexpected, maintaining harmony between hues and color details—and not just the primaries.

A version of this article originally appeared on The Creators Project Mexico.

