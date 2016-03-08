Com Truise Delivers Robotic, Future-Dreaming Funk On “Silicon Tare”

Self-described “Lo-fi / Mid-fi / Sci-fi” producer, Com Truise, has shared the slow-motion gliding title track from his forthcoming Silicon Tare EP. It’s the second single to come from the release, following the lush rolling groove of last month’s “Diffraction,” and it finds Seth Haley delivering what listeners have come to love him for. Namely: robotic, future-dreaming funk, tightly composed with electrically bright synths and bombastic 80s drums.

The EP will mark a return to the science fiction narrative about an astronaut journeying the cosmos previously explored on Haley’s 2011’s Galactic Melt album and 2014’s Wave 1 EP. That story now seems to be inching towards its grand finally: stay tuned for more info as we get it, check out “Silicon Tare” below, and pre-order the EP ahead of its April 1 release on Ann Arbor/NYC label Ghostly International here.

Videos by VICE

Follow Alexander on Twitter.