Come One, Come All and Carve a Dead Tuna into Sushi While Listening to Techno

If you happen to be in the Shibuya area of Tokyo later this month, you won’t want to miss the totally bitchin’ tuna-dismantling show with house music that will be taking place at Club Asia. Brought to you by the people who introduced Burning Man to Japan, this event will feature a DJ, a very large fish, and, ladies—you get in free.

What?! You don’t know what the hell a tuna-dismantling show is?

You clearly must have just arrived in Japan, because tuna dismantling is all the rage at weddings, restaurants, and fish markets. We’re talking about an event in which a fishmonger—or team of fishmongers—takes a huge, recently caught tuna and carves it into sashimi, all before the appreciative peepers of a live audience. Plenty of theatrics and self-congratulatory exclamations ensue, as the fishmonger hoists tuna parts above his head, shouting and preening while he makes short order of the enormous fish. Typically, the crowd calls back in appreciation, each member of which is eagerly awaiting a thin slice of the big guy.

But now, fish dismantling is being taken to an entirely new and heretofore unforeseen level. By combining club culture with fish culture, the event organizers would like to invite you to Maguro House (“maguro” means tuna in Japanese). During this event, a 90-pound tuna will be sliced and served to a crowd of club kids. Typically, about 200 pieces of sashimi will be derived from a fish of that size.

For a mere $20 in advance or $25 at the door, you can enjoy music and fish all at the same time. And, as Rocket News 24 so brilliantly puts it, “Since the organizers want this to be a tuna party and not a sausage fest, they want everyone to know that women can attend absolutely free. This means both entry and the fish will be comped for ladies.”

These event organizers evidently know how to make a statement. They are said to be the same people who brought SlideThe City, a close-to-1,000-foot water slide, to several locations in Japan this year. And, yes, they also apparently established Burning Japan, the Japanese version of everyone’s favorite excuse to take hallucinogens and chill in the desert. They’ve also introduced foam parties to Japan. What will they come up with next?

But really, can anything top a tuna-carving rave? EDM and sashimi sounds like a pretty good combination to us. Just don’t drop your sushi on the dance floor.