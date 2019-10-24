Come Party With Noisey and Ho99o9 on Halloween

If your group chat is still debating Halloween plans, let the crew know you got it figured out. Noisey is throwing a Halloween Party in Brooklyn on—you guessed it—Halloween.

On Thursday, October 31, we’ll have the genre-bending Ho99o9 bringing their punk, rap, and industrial hurricane to shock your system, after Berlin-based and Portishead-affiliated Anika’s eerie, beautiful vocals send you into a trance. We also have DJs (Yellowtech and Marco Weibel of Darker Than Wax fame) closing and opening the evening to make sure the party starts and ends the proper way.

It’s 2019 so you already know we couldn’t just have a beer sponsor—we need an alcoholic seltzer sponsor, so we’ll have free Crook & Marker at the bar. If that isn’t your thing, we have all your favorite beer and liquor for a good price.

Costumes are encouraged but they’re not mandatory. Photobooths and other fun stuff will be there too.

Entry is free! RSVP here.