Come See Amyl & The Sniffers’ North American Tour, Presented by Noisey

Melbourne four-piece Amyl & The Sniffers make rock ‘n’ roll ferocity seem effortless. Their self-titled 2019 LP—one of VICE’s favorite overlooked records of that year—was chock-full of muscular, rambunctious riffs and singer Amy Taylor’s wholly anarchic energy. They’re the kind of outfit that packs their music with straightforward intensity, as you can hear on songs like “Some Mutts (Can’t Be Muzzled)” and “Gacked On Anger.” The group is one of the most exciting combinations in guitar music right now, which is exactly why Noisey is presenting their tour this spring.

You can see the band for yourself on one of the dates on their North American run, which spans from the Pacific Northwest all the way to the East Coast. Tickets are available here, so don’t miss out and also don’t sleep on the band’s forthcoming 7-inch Live At The Croxton, which is out out May 1 on ATO/Rough Trade. Pre-order that here. Watch a Mickey Mason-directed video of the band performing “Control,” which we’re premiering below.

Amyl & The Sniffers 2020 North American Spring Tour

April 11 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

April 12 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

April 13 – Vancouver, BC, CA @ Rickshaw Theatre

April 14 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

April 19 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

April 20 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

April 21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

April 23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

April 24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade

April 25 – Allston, MA @ Great Scott

April 26 – Montreal, QC @ Foufounes Electriques

April 28 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House

April 29 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

April 30 – Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx

May 1 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

May 2 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

May 4 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda

May 5 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda

May 7 – San Diego, CA @ Belly Up