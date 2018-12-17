Come See M.I.A Speak Live At Our Melbourne Screening of the M.I.A Doco

It’s no secret that we’re fans of the legendary Sri Lankan-British rapper M.I.A—we even premiered her now-iconic video for “Bad Girls” six years ago—so we’re stoked to announce that next month we’ll be hosting the woman herself at M.I.A in Person, a Melbourne screening of the new Steve Loveridge-directed documentary Matangi / Maya / M.I.A on January 2nd 2019, presented by Noisey and Cinema Nova. At M.I.A in Person, Maya Arulpragasam will discuss her brilliant, controversial and iconoclastic career, introducing one session and also taking part in a Q&A with Noisey Australia editor Shaad D’Souza following another.

An intimate look at Arulpragasam’s life and career, Matangi / Maya / M.I.A is compiled from hours of archival footage that the rapper shot from her childhood all the way to the present day. The film, which sees Australian release on January 10th through Madman Entertainment, was lauded when it was screened at Sundance, MIFF and Sydney Film Festival earlier this year.

Videos by VICE

Noisey x Cinema Nova presents M.I.A in Person

January 2nd 2019, Cinema Nova, Melbourne

Tickets available from Cinema Nova

Matangi / Maya / M.I.A is out Jan 10th via Madman Entertainment.