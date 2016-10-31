Come Stream A$AP Mob’s New Mixtape, ‘Cozy Tapes Vol 1: Friends’

Today marks the release of Cozy Tapes Vol 1: Friends, so I guess that’s your cue to put on a stylish but weather appropriate jumper and wile all the way out.



Despite A$AP Mob’s ubiquitousness over the last few years, this album is only their second ever fully realised group project (the first being the 2013 mixtape Lords Never Worry), and their first since the death of co-founder A$AP Yams in 2015. The 12-track release features contributions from all of the members (ASAP Rocky, ASAP Nast, ASAP Twelvyy, ASAP Ferg and ASAP Ant) as well as drop-ins by artists from across the rap spectrum, including Tyler the Creator, Juicy J, Wiz Khalifa and the UK’s very own Skepta – because, after all, what’s the Mob without its friends?



Cozy Tapes Vol 1: Friends is streaming on Apple Music​ now.

