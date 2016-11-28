Come to Church and Watch a Doc About “Christian Woodstock”

Friends, we went to one of the biggest Christian music festivals in the country—an event that was headlined by what we can only describe as “the Christian Coldplay”—and we made a film. It’s called I Saw the Light and we’re screening it for the first time on Wednesday, November 30 at San Damiano Mission, a church in North Brooklyn at 8 PM. Tickets are 5 bucks (proceeds go to the church’s organ) and you can get ’em here. We’ll also be serving booze, which will be cool because we’ll be partying in church. Following the screening we’ll have a Q&A session hosted by VICELAND NOISEY’s Zach Goldbaum with I Saw the Light producer Chloe Campion and Noisey editor-in-chief Eric Sundermann, who hosted the documentary.

Below you can check out the film’s trailer, and grab your tickets here. Read more about the week here.

Noisey and VICE present I Saw the Light, a documentary film about a trip to Creation, one of the largest Christian music festivals in the country. The film follows a youth group on their adventure from the outskirts of Baltimore to the middle of Pennsylvania—or as folks in the area like to call it, God’s Country. The 35-minute piece is produced by VICE’s award-winning producer Chloe Campion and hosted by Noisey’s editor-in-chief, Eric Sundermann. Through conversations with Grammy winning pop duo for KING & COUNTRY, rapper Andy Mineo, along with speakers from the 50,000+ attended festival, the documentary takes a thoughtful look at the world of Christian music, belief, growing up, and Jesus Christ. To quote a character in the film, we’re “not going to call this the Christian Woodstock, but… it’s the Christian Woodstock.”