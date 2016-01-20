‘Making a Murderer’ Prosecutor Ken Kratz Sits Down with Comedian Jena Friedman

Jena Friedman interviews Ken Kratz on Gothamist

The hugely popular Netflix series Making a Murderer continues to grip TV binge-watchers and internet armchair detectives with the case of Steven Avery, a man who spent 18 years in prison for a sexual assault he did not commit, only to be charged with the murder of another woman shortly after his exoneration. The show grapples with Avery and his nephew Brendan Dassey’s treatment by local Wisconsin law enforcement in the light of the criminal justice system’s many failures.

Former District Attorney Ken Kratz, who serves as the show’s ostensible villain, has been outspoken about the documentary’s alleged misrepresentation of key evidence, and has received hate mail and scathing Yelp reviews from fans of the show. (It probably didn’t help that he resigned amid a sexting scandal.)

Comedian Jena Friedman, former field producer for The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, sat down with the true crime series’ antagonist to talk about his role in the Avery saga. Oh, and they played a game of kill, fuck, marry.