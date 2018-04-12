Comey says Trump asked him to look into the “pee tape” for Melania’s sake

Donald Trump is worried that Melania thinks the “pee tape” is real, former FBI director James Comey alleges in his new, unreleased book.

According to a copy obtained by the New York Post, Comey claims in the book “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership,” that Trump was deeply concerned that Melania might believe the allegations from a dossier that claimed Trump hired sex workers to perform “golden showers” on a bed in which Barack Obama had once slept. The dossier alleged that Russia used this to blackmail Trump.

“He brought up what he called the ‘golden showers thing’ … adding that it bothered him if there was ‘even a one percent chance’ his wife, Melania, thought it was true,” Comey writes, according to the Post.

“He just rolled on, unprompted, explaining why it couldn’t possibly be true, ending by saying he was thinking of asking me to investigate the allegation to prove it was a lie. I said it was up to him.” Comey goes on to ponder why Melania would believe there was even a slight chance that such a tape would exist, because Comey’s own wife would never think to believe such a thing about him.

This all allegedly happened at the same January dinner during which Comey says that Trump asked Comey for his “loyalty.” Trump infamously fired Comey in May 2017, a decision he has publicly acknowledged was made at least in part because of “this Russia thing.”

He also reportedly doubled down on his decision to reopen the investigation into Hillary Clinton in the weeks before the election, citing “unverified classified information” that could have been used to attack Attorney General Loretta Lynch’s independence, but said he regretted his approach and some of the words he used during the press conference he held announcing it.

According to an excerpt obtained by Business Insider, Comey says his wife and children voted for Clinton anyway.

In the book, Comey also describes Trump as unethical and “untethered to truth,” the AP reports and touched on another major rumor — Trump’s hand size, which the news outlet reports he said was “smaller than mine, but did not seem unusually so.”

Cover image: U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with James Comey, director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), during an Inaugural Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders Reception in the White House, Jan. 22, 2017.