Comfort and Style Make the FlexiSpot C7 Pro Max Ergonomic Chair a Front Runner To Replace Your Current Seat (Review)

Shortly after I started here, I had the opportunity to review an ergonomic chair. Well, I should say my wife had the privilege of testing this one out, and ever since then, she’s been craving an ergonomic chair for use at home. After doing some digging, I found out about the FlexiSpot C7 Pro Max Ergonomic Chair, and decided to try and surprise her with something that she could comfortably sit in at home.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

Form and Function Meet Style and Comfort, Even for the Most Demanding of Clients

I’ve mentioned this many times, but it bears mentioning again. My wife, Katie, suffers from Ankylosing spondylitis, an autoimmune disease that causes extreme inflammation. While I’ve found plenty of chairs comfortable, including the Razer Iskur X V2, she couldn’t sit there for longer than 30 minutes before having to tap out. She uses an ergonomic chair daily at work, and so I figured I should try to find something similar, if not just a little different overall, for her to use at home. While ergonomic chairs may look similar, some defining factors can make or break the comfort meter for those suffering from inflammatory diseases, such as Katie does. Which is why I’ll be reviewing this from her perspective, to hopefully help those suffering from similar situations.

When searching for a chair, style is not usually at the forefront. I would rather see the ugliest chair in my office daily if it meant that Katie would be comfortable. Thankfully, the FlexiSpot C7 Pro Max doesn’t have to worry about this. It’s an extremely attractive chair, with some neat-looking texture work on the back spine of the seat. It was also incredibly easy to put together, with a pleasant unboxing experience and a quick assembly time. On my own, I was able to get this put together in roughly 15 minutes. It is fairly heavy, coming in at roughly 63lbs unpackaged, but it wasn’t the worst I’ve experienced.

Adjustability is the Name of the Game

After getting the chair assembled, I asked Katie to take a seat. Once she adjusted everything to her specific specifications, she took a seat and immediately noted how much more comfortable it was than her current office chair at home. Which was a great sign, because that’s the same reaction she had when she sat in the Sihoo Doro C300 for the first time. The headrest features 10 levels of adjustability, alongside fully customizable lumbar support. While the FlexiSpot C7 Pro Max is suggested for users around 5’9″ or taller, Katie felt right at home, even though she’s a few inches shorter than the suggested height.

One feature that she wanted me to highlight, more than anything, is the footrest. In her own words, “footrests should be mandatory on every chair,” and I would tend to agree. Even after stealing her seat for just a little while, I was immediately jealous that the FlexiSpot C7 Pro Max comes with a footrest. Especially for long grind sessions in games like Palia, she can pop that out and just “melt” into the chair, while still being comfortable enough after a longer gaming or work session.

Screenshot: Flexispot

15 Minutes or 3 Hours, the Flexispot C7 Pro Max Ergonomic Chair Was Incredibly Comfortable

It doesn’t matter what we’re doing, I always tend to check in with Katie to see how she’s feeling. She’s my go-to when it comes to helping me with multiplayer reviews, so I try to do whatever I can to ensure that she’s comfortable. Before, I was providing different pillows, cushions, or anything in between. At the time of this writing, I would say that Katie has been enjoying the FlexiSpot C7 Pro Max just as much as her office chair, the Sihoo Doro C300. That’s a mighty fine compliment, as that has officially been a legitimate lifesaver for her at work.

Structurally, the FlexiSpot C7 Pro Max may be the superior of the two chairs. The materials used are incredibly high quality. Aluminum alloy for all metal parts, alongside springy and breathable mesh to keep the user feeling comfortable at all times. It doesn’t “cradle” as much as other ergonomic chairs on the market, providing a firm, yet comfortable seating situation for anyone. Katie is also the type of person who loves to recline in chairs, so the 135° of recline was immediately noted and appreciated.

FlexiSpot C7 Pro Max Chair Specifications

FlexiSpot C7 Pro Max Features Chair Specifications Seat Material Mesh Seat Depth 16.5”-18.5” Seat Width 18.9” Seat Height Adjustment Range 16.96”-19.88” Headrest Adjustment 4.72” with 25 Degree Tilt Armrest 5D adjustable (Non-Removable) Back Recline Position 93-135 Degrees Lumbar Support Adjustable Self-Adaptive, Dynamic Forward Seat Tilt No Adjustable Seat Depth Yes Footrest Yes Product Weight 62.5LBS Warranty? 10 Year Max Weight Capacity 330LBS Recommended Height 5’9” – 6’11”

The FlexiSpot C7 Pro Max Ergonomic Chair Has Some of the Best Lumbar Support Around

If there’s one thing that always scares me about chairs like this, it’s the lumbar support. Some folks, myself included, love the idea of some additional support. Katie, on the other hand, isn’t the biggest fan of lumbar support, especially when it doesn’t come with adjustability. That’s why I was genuinely shocked that she loved the lumbar cushion included on the C7 Pro Max. While it doesn’t have the adjustable knobs like some folks are used to, the mesh here is slightly more spongy than on the seat or the back rest, allowing users to sink into their chair a bit further. It does have one small notch of adjustability, otherwise, it conforms and contorts to whoever is seated in the chair.

If there is one point of contention, it would be the armrests. They’re both incredibly hard to move while also being far too loose, with no way to adjust them. If there were an option to adjust the tension for these, then this would be a grand slam. But even still, the FlexiSpot C7 Pro Max is a home run for any type of user. Regardless of whether you’re using it for just a few minutes a day or find yourself in this chair for hours, it’s incredibly comfortable. The adjustability is out of this world, and both Katie and I found this to be one of the best chairs we’ve ever used.

Verdict: Highly Recommended

The FlexiSpot C7 Pro Max Ergonomic Chair is available now on Flexispot.com for a suggested MSRP of $799.99. It is currently on sale through Memorial Day (May 19 through May 28)