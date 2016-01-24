Kanye Gets Chicken for Kim in Today’s Comic by Steven Weissman By Steven Weissman January 24, 2016, 10:30am Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard Go look at Steve Weissman’s Instagram and tumblr, and maybe even buy something from his online store. Tagged:Chicken, Comics!, kanye, Kim, North, paros, steven weissman, Vice comics, west Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE Y2K Fashion Guide: 11 Staples to Perfect the Early-2000s Aesthetic 08.01.24 By Natalli Amato 12 Best Sex Toys for Couples (So Everyone Can Get Off) 07.31.24 By Ashley Couto “White People Food” Is Trending in China, Thanks to This Guy 07.26.24 By Ella Glossop Spheres of Influence, Circles of Hell: On the Lash in Turkey’s Playboy Country 07.18.24 By Nick Thompson