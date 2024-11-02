Coming and Going: Game Pass (November 2024)

With a new month comes new additions and subtractions to Xbox’s Game Pass service! If you’ve been eagerly champing at the bit to know what’s around the corner, I’ve got your back! First, let’s touch on the games that have unfortunately fallen from the ranks (or will soon).

Game Platforms Date Leaving Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery PC, Console, and Cloud October 31 Headbangers PC, Console, and Cloud October 31 Inkulinati PC, Console, and Cloud October 31 Lonely Mountain’s Downhill PC, Console, and Cloud October 31 Mineko’s Night Market PC, Console, and Cloud October 31 Like a Dragon: Ishin! PC, Console, and Cloud November 15 Dicey Dungeons PC, Console, and Cloud November 15 Dungeons 4 PC, Console, and Cloud November 15 Somerville PC, Console, and Cloud November 15 Like a Dragon: The Man Who Erased His Name PC, Console, and Cloud November 15 Persona 5 Tactica PC, Console, and Cloud November 15 Goat Simulator PC November 15

Game Platforms Date Arriving StarCraft: Remastered PC November 5 StarCraft II: Campaign Collection PC November 5 Metal Slug Tactics PC, Console November 5 Goat Simulator: Remastered PC, Console November 7 Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 PC, Console, and Cloud November 19 S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl PC, Console, and Cloud November 20 Genshin Impact PC, Console, and Cloud November 20 Nine Sols PC, Console, and Cloud November 26

Dicey Dungeons: I can’t speak more highly of this one. Truthfully, I’m a big deck-builder fan. You throw a roguelike dice/card game at me, I’m there. Dicey Dungeons is equal parts challenging and infuriating — in the best possible way. Further, you can choose between various “classes” of dice, each with its strengths, weaknesses, and unique mechanics. It’s leaving on the 15th, and you need to play it on Game Pass soon.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl: How can you not be excited about this one?! Branching narratives, in-depth survival mechanics, and more gameplay options than you can shake a stick at? It’s a no-brainer! There are still many secrets yet to be revealed, but from what we’ve seen so far? Shaping up to be an all-timer!

Nine Sols: Since I apparently can’t have Hollow Knight: Silksong yet, Nine Sols showed up and gave me an alternative! Just look at that trailer! The visuals, the movement, the style. Additionally, it’s by the folks who gave us Devotion and Detention! The foundation is strong, and I firmly believe this will be a 2024 sleeper hit! Game Pass? You’re doing it this month!