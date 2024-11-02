Coming and Going: Game Pass (November 2024)

With a new month comes new additions and subtractions to Xbox’s Game Pass service! If you’ve been eagerly champing at the bit to know what’s around the corner, I’ve got your back! First, let’s touch on the games that have unfortunately fallen from the ranks (or will soon).
leaving game pass in november
|Game
|Platforms
|Date Leaving
|Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery
|PC, Console, and Cloud
|October 31
|Headbangers
|PC, Console, and Cloud
|October 31
|Inkulinati
|PC, Console, and Cloud
|October 31
|Lonely Mountain’s Downhill
|PC, Console, and Cloud
|October 31
|Mineko’s Night Market
|PC, Console, and Cloud
|October 31
|Like a Dragon: Ishin!
|PC, Console, and Cloud
|November 15
|Dicey Dungeons
|PC, Console, and Cloud
|November 15
|Dungeons 4
|PC, Console, and Cloud
|November 15
|Somerville
|PC, Console, and Cloud
|November 15
|Like a Dragon: The Man Who Erased His Name
|PC, Console, and Cloud
|November 15
|Persona 5 Tactica
|PC, Console, and Cloud
|November 15
|Goat Simulator
|PC
|November 15
arriving on game pass in November
|Game
|Platforms
|Date Arriving
|StarCraft: Remastered
|PC
|November 5
|StarCraft II: Campaign Collection
|PC
|November 5
|Metal Slug Tactics
|PC, Console
|November 5
|Goat Simulator: Remastered
|PC, Console
|November 7
|Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024
|PC, Console, and Cloud
|November 19
|S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl
|PC, Console, and Cloud
|November 20
|Genshin Impact
|PC, Console, and Cloud
|November 20
|Nine Sols
|PC, Console, and Cloud
|November 26
recommendations
Dicey Dungeons: I can’t speak more highly of this one. Truthfully, I’m a big deck-builder fan. You throw a roguelike dice/card game at me, I’m there. Dicey Dungeons is equal parts challenging and infuriating — in the best possible way. Further, you can choose between various “classes” of dice, each with its strengths, weaknesses, and unique mechanics. It’s leaving on the 15th, and you need to play it on Game Pass soon.
Videos by VICE
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl: How can you not be excited about this one?! Branching narratives, in-depth survival mechanics, and more gameplay options than you can shake a stick at? It’s a no-brainer! There are still many secrets yet to be revealed, but from what we’ve seen so far? Shaping up to be an all-timer!
Nine Sols: Since I apparently can’t have Hollow Knight: Silksong yet, Nine Sols showed up and gave me an alternative! Just look at that trailer! The visuals, the movement, the style. Additionally, it’s by the folks who gave us Devotion and Detention! The foundation is strong, and I firmly believe this will be a 2024 sleeper hit! Game Pass? You’re doing it this month!