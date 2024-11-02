VICE
Editions

Newsletters

Gaming

Coming and Going: Game Pass (November 2024)

Xbox Game Pass is slated to have quite the eventful November in 2024, curating great additions (and woeful subtractions) to the service.

By

Coming and Going Game Pass (November 2024)
Screenshots: Grace Bruxner and Thomas Bowker, GSC Game World, Red Candle Games
Share:

With a new month comes new additions and subtractions to Xbox’s Game Pass service! If you’ve been eagerly champing at the bit to know what’s around the corner, I’ve got your back! First, let’s touch on the games that have unfortunately fallen from the ranks (or will soon).

leaving game pass in november

GamePlatformsDate Leaving
Frog Detective: The Entire MysteryPC, Console, and CloudOctober 31
HeadbangersPC, Console, and CloudOctober 31
InkulinatiPC, Console, and CloudOctober 31
Lonely Mountain’s DownhillPC, Console, and CloudOctober 31
Mineko’s Night MarketPC, Console, and CloudOctober 31
Like a Dragon: Ishin!PC, Console, and CloudNovember 15
Dicey DungeonsPC, Console, and CloudNovember 15
Dungeons 4PC, Console, and CloudNovember 15
SomervillePC, Console, and CloudNovember 15
Like a Dragon: The Man Who Erased His NamePC, Console, and CloudNovember 15
Persona 5 TacticaPC, Console, and CloudNovember 15
Goat SimulatorPCNovember 15

arriving on game pass in November

GamePlatformsDate Arriving
StarCraft: Remastered PCNovember 5
StarCraft II: Campaign CollectionPCNovember 5
Metal Slug TacticsPC, ConsoleNovember 5
Goat Simulator: RemasteredPC, ConsoleNovember 7
Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024PC, Console, and CloudNovember 19
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of ChornobylPC, Console, and CloudNovember 20
Genshin ImpactPC, Console, and CloudNovember 20
Nine SolsPC, Console, and CloudNovember 26
waypoint-game-pass
Screenshot: Sega

recommendations

Dicey Dungeons: I can’t speak more highly of this one. Truthfully, I’m a big deck-builder fan. You throw a roguelike dice/card game at me, I’m there. Dicey Dungeons is equal parts challenging and infuriating — in the best possible way. Further, you can choose between various “classes” of dice, each with its strengths, weaknesses, and unique mechanics. It’s leaving on the 15th, and you need to play it on Game Pass soon.

Videos by VICE

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl: How can you not be excited about this one?! Branching narratives, in-depth survival mechanics, and more gameplay options than you can shake a stick at? It’s a no-brainer! There are still many secrets yet to be revealed, but from what we’ve seen so far? Shaping up to be an all-timer!

Nine Sols: Since I apparently can’t have Hollow Knight: Silksong yet, Nine Sols showed up and gave me an alternative! Just look at that trailer! The visuals, the movement, the style. Additionally, it’s by the folks who gave us Devotion and Detention! The foundation is strong, and I firmly believe this will be a 2024 sleeper hit! Game Pass? You’re doing it this month!

Tagged:
Share:

More
From VICE