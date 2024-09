Much has been made of the rise of Canadian players in the NBA, but for Sim Bhullar, a lot more rides on his success than simply helping to put Canada on the basketball map. On April, 7th 2015 Sim became the first player of Indian descent to play in an NBA game. Now, with all of India and Canada behind him, Sim looks to make an impact on the court. In this VICE Sports exclusive, we follow Sim through his journey and get a sense of the pressure that rests on his enormous shoulders.