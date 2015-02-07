Coming Soon? A Live Action ‘Legend of Zelda’ Series

Via DeviantArt user Amouranth

A live-action version of The Legend of Zelda may soon join the likes of House of Cards and Orange is the New Black in Netflix’s growing repertoire of original programming. The Wall Street Journal reports, “Netflix is describing it as Game of Thrones for a family audience,” a great pitch for fans of HBO’s swords-and-sorcery spectacular who may not be comfortable watching with their kids. The streaming service is currently searching for a show writer, so while Zelda is still in its earliest stages of development, we can’t help but imagine the lucky actor who will get to play Link.

